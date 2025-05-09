World Bank Won’t Step In To Fix Indus Waters Treaty Issue: Ajay Banga

The World Bank, which played a significant role in facilitating the treaty, will remain a neutral party in the current water-sharing deadlock.

Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, has stated that the international financial institution will not intervene in the ongoing dispute regarding the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan. The World Bank, which played a significant role in facilitating the treaty, will remain a neutral party in the current water-sharing deadlock.

World Bank’s Role as a Facilitator, Not a Mediator

In a recent statement, Banga clarified that the World Bank’s involvement is strictly limited to its original role as a facilitator. “We have no role to play beyond a facilitator. There’s a lot of speculation in the media about how the World Bank will step in and fix the problem but it’s all bunk. The World Bank’s role is merely as a facilitator,” he remarked.

This declaration comes after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, most of whom were tourists. In response, India halted its participation in the treaty, pending Pakistan’s commitment to ending support for cross-border terrorism.

India’s Persistent Efforts and Pakistan’s Non-Compliance

On the diplomatic front, India has repeatedly sought dialogue with Pakistan on modifying the treaty. India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, emphasized that Pakistan has continually violated the agreement, citing deliberate legal blockages. Misri pointed out that despite these obstacles, India has upheld the treaty for over 65 years.

“For the last 2.5 years, India has been in communication with the Government of Pakistan. We have sent several notices to them requesting negotiations to discuss the modification of the treaty,” Misri said. He stressed that India’s adherence to the treaty even during times of conflict reflects its commitment to the agreement, despite Pakistan’s repeated violations.

A Treaty of Water Distribution and Long-standing Tensions

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India. However, both countries are entitled to utilize some water from the rivers allocated to the other. While India receives 20 percent of the water from the Indus River System, Pakistan retains the remaining 80 percent.

Misri also noted that Pakistan’s continuous refusal to engage in meaningful discussions has played a significant role in the breakdown of the treaty’s functioning, contributing to the suspension of the agreement.

