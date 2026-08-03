First Sawan Somwar Rashifal, 3 August 2026: Horoscope, Lucky Mantra And Remedies For All Zodiac Signs

The first Somwar of Sawan has arrived, and for lakhs of Shiva devotees across the country, today is less about the daily grind and more about the temple queue. Mondays through this month are believed to carry Lord Shiva’s blessings in double measure, and today’s alignment brings a mixed bag of fortune across the zodiac. Here’s how the day is likely to shape up for each rashi, along with the mantra and remedy worth trying before the sun sets.

Mesh (Aries)

Work pressure eases off today, and a pending decision finally moves in your favour.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya,” 108 times at dawn.

Remedy: Offer bael patra to the Shivling for smoother finances ahead.

Vrishabh (Taurus)

Family matters take priority, and an elder’s advice proves more useful than you’d expect.

Lucky Mantra: Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Remedy: Offer raw milk to Shiva to ease health worries.

Mithun (Gemini)

A conversation you’ve been avoiding needs to happen today, and it goes better than feared.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Trayambakam Yajamahe.”

Remedy: Offer white flowers at the temple for clarity of mind.

Kark (Cancer)

Emotional turbulence settles by evening. Good day to reconnect with someone you’ve drifted from.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya,” while offering Ganga jal.

Remedy: Avoid impulsive spending today.

Simha (Leo)

Recognition at work is finally coming your way, though patience is still required.

Lucky Mantra: Rudra mantra, recited at sunrise.

Remedy: Offer red flowers to strengthen confidence and leadership.

Kanya (Virgo)

A financial matter that’s been stuck gets resolved. Don’t ignore health signals your body is sending.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya,” 11 times.

Remedy: Offer durva grass to Shiva.

Tula (Libra)

Relationships take centre stage as a partner or close friend needs your attention today.

Lucky Mantra: Shiva Chalisa, recited in the evening.

Remedy: Offer white sandalwood for balance.

Vrishchik (Scorpio)

An old worry finally lifts, giving you space to plan ahead with more confidence.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya,” facing east.

Remedy: Offer bilva leaves to remove obstacles.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Travel or a short trip brings good news. Stay cautious with contracts or paperwork signed today.

Lucky Mantra: Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, 108 times.

Remedy: Carry a small piece of yellow cloth for protection.

Makar (Capricorn)

Career matters look promising, with an opportunity worth pursuing seriously.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya,” before starting important work.

Remedy: Offer black sesame seeds to Shiva.

Kumbh (Aquarius)

A creative project gets the green light you were waiting for.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Trayambakam Yajamahe,” at sunset.

Remedy: Offer blue flowers to attract prosperity.

Meen (Pisces)

Spiritual pursuits bring peace of mind; a good day for reflection over action.

Lucky Mantra: “Om Namah Shivaya”, 108 times.

Remedy: Offer milk and honey together for harmony at home.

Significance of the First Sawan Somwar

The first Monday of Sawan is considered especially sacred because it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, chant Shiva mantras, perform Abhishek with Gangajal, milk, curd, honey, and ghee, and offer bel leaves to the Shivling. It is believed that sincere worship on this day brings blessings for good health, prosperity, success, peace, and a harmonious married life.

Universal Mantra for Today

“ॐ नमः शिवाय” (Om Namah Shivaya)

Chanting this mantra 108 times on the first Sawan Somwar is believed to invoke Lord Shiva’s blessings, promote inner peace, and remove obstacles from one’s path.

Also Read: What to Eat During Sawan Monday Fast: 6 Foods That Keep You Full and Energised