LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > 7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

India is a land of mysterious and enchanting temples, where ancient legends, rituals, and traditions come alive. These sacred sites are steeped in faith, mythology, and intrigue, leaving visitors spellbound and curious. Each temple tells a story of cultural richness and spiritual depth, making them truly magical places to explore.

7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 25, 2025 16:21:14 IST

India’s temples are more than just spiritual sanctuaries- they are a treasure trove of captivating legends, bewildering mysteries, and extraordinary phenomena. Amidst the country’s countless breathtaking shrines, some temples stand out for their unconventional rituals and enthralling stories that spark both devotion and curiosity. Here are seven of India’s most enigmatic temples that weave a spell of fascination and awe.

The Kamakhya Temple in Assam is one of the most venerated Shakti Peethas, shrouded in the mystique of the goddess’s annual mensuration. For three days during Ambubachi Mela, the temple gates close, symbolizing the earth’s fertility cycle, drawing throngs of devoted pilgrims. This unique ritual highlights the temple’s significance in Hinduism and the reverence for feminine power. 

In Andhra Pradesh, the Veerabhadra Temple at Lepakshi boasts a mystifying hanging pillar that doesn’t fully touch the ground. Devotees thread cloth through the gap beneath, seeking blessings in this architectural marvel that continues to intrigue experts. The temple’s intricate carvings and stunning architecture make it a must visit destination for history buffs and spiritual seekers alike. 

Rajasthan’s Mehandipur Balaji Temple is shrouded in an aura of mystery with its exorcism rituals. Believers flock here to expel malevolent spirits through sacred rites, adding to the temple’s spine tingling mystique. The temple’s reputation as a site for spiritual healing draws devotees from far and wide. 

Kerala’s Kodungallur Bhagavathy Temple hosts the striking Bharani festival, where devotees singh provocative songs to the goddess- a centuries old tradition embodying intense devotion despite seeming shocking to outsiders. 

This unique festival showcases the diversity of Indian culture and the various ways in which spirituality is expressed. 

At Ujjain’s Kal Bhairav Temple in Madhya Pradesh, a curious ritual unfolds as devotees offer liquor to the deity. Astonishingly, the liquid vanishses when poured into the idol’s mouth, leaving onlookers perplexed. This phenomenon has sparked debates and curiosity among visitors.

Gujarat’s Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple, dubbed the ‘disappearing temple”, is submerged by high tides and re emerges with receding waters- a tidal dance of spirituality. This natural wonder has captivated devotees and tourists alike. 

Lastly, Odisha’s Jagannath Temple in Puri is wrapped in mysteries- the flag flops against the wind, birds shun the airspace above, and food offerings never dwindle despite hordes of devotees. These temples epitomize India’s spiritual legacy- a heady mix of faith, culture, and inexplicable marvels that continue to inspire and fascinate people around the world.

The mysterious temples of India are not just places of worship but timeless treasures that reflect the country’s deep spiritual heritage. Their unexplained phenomena and fascinating stories continue to draw curiosity, reminding us that faith often exists beyond logic.

Tags: jagannath templekamakhya templeujjain kal bhairav

RELATED News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide
Choosing The Right Ganesh Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi: Size, Eco-Friendly Options, And Trunk Direction Explained

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?