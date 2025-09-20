Numerology Horoscope Today, September 20, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces

Aaj Ka Rashifal 20 September 2025: Today’s planetary positions include Ashwin Chaturdashi Tithi, Magha until 8:06 am, followed by Purva Phalguni Nakshatra and Sadhy Yoga. The Moon will remain in Leo. Financially, the day will be auspicious, but you will need to exercise discretion. Let’s find out how today will be for you and what precautions you need to take. Read your daily horoscope.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope Today for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

You’re likely to have a sudden influx of work today, which could delay your arrival home. Business will proceed at a normal pace, so don’t expect excessive profits. Try to balance studies and entertainment to keep your mind happy and focus on your career. Given the planetary positions, a sense of sadness may prevail within your family, which you’ll try to calm down with humor. You’re at risk of developing a stomach infection, so maintain hygiene in your food and drink and avoid outside food completely for a few days.

Taurus Horoscope

Taurus should try to maintain confidentiality about their plans and work until the task is completed. Businesspeople will be largely successful in their efforts to find new sources of income. Avoid harming others for personal gain; your misconceptions can cause significant harm. Expressing anger and shouting won’t always help. To resolve family matters, you’ll need to try to understand other family members as well. Women should avoid continuous work, as back pain can cause significant discomfort.

Gemini Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may consider taking up part-time jobs in the hope of earning more profits. Businesses will see some positive improvements, which will help boost their financial fortunes. Young people are advised to stay away from disputes; neither should they argue nor interfere in anyone’s affairs. Discussing with your elder brother will prove beneficial, so be sure to talk to him. Those who have undergone surgery should avoid lifting heavy objects, as strain on the stitches can cause pain and other problems.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancerians should be wary of cunning people, as some may take advantage of your straightforward and simple nature. Keep all business documents complete, as they may be needed for government work. Share your thoughts with your spouse, as they are likely to receive full support. Young people may get the opportunity to participate in a seminar or career counseling program. There is a possibility of chest tightness, sore throat, and coughing.

Leo Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign should work with concentration, as working superficially will yield unsatisfactory results. Instead of taking too long, seek help from an experienced person and make quick business decisions, otherwise, even the opportunity at hand may be lost. Young people should have confidence in their abilities and self-confidence and move forward, as they will inevitably face challenges to achieve their goals. There will be a joyful atmosphere in the family. Be friendly with your children so they can share their thoughts openly with you. Avoid junk food, as you may face stomach-related problems.

Virgo Horoscope

Virgos working in the education sector may experience a busy day. Due to unfavorable times, business owners should approach all situations with patience and restraint. Young people should reflect on past mistakes and try to correct them and avoid repeating them. Spending time with family will relieve mental fatigue and stress, allowing you to sleep peacefully. You may face problems related to colds and coughs.

Libra Horoscope

The ongoing turmoil in the careers of this zodiac sign seems to be stagnating. Businesspeople may face delays in completing orders, which could lead to disagreements with clients. For couples, their love partners may appear overly possessive and dominating, which could lead to an attempt to break up. Remembering ancestors will make you emotional, and you may engage in charitable activities to express your love for them. Don’t be careless about treatment and exercise patience, as any illness takes some time to heal.

Scorpio Horoscope

Scorpios need to understand the difference between well-wishers and sycophants, as sometimes people will try to appear friendly to you by acting overly sweet, but in reality, they may be preparing to dig a hole for you. Business conditions will be good, and you will be successful in earning good profits. Young people should try to find solutions to their minor problems themselves, and not approach their siblings or parents with them. You will experience stagnation in your marital life, and it will seem as if love and romance have vanished from your relationship. Anxiety may cause headaches.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Those handling finances should be especially cautious today, as there is a possibility of financial loss. Businesspeople should carefully consider any transactions and avoid hasty decisions. Young people will feel positive changes in their surroundings, which will help them overcome mental tensions. Elderly people should be prevented from going anywhere alone, as there’s a risk of falling and getting injured. Pregnant women should take special care of their health today and avoid eating outside food.

Capricorn Horoscope

A normal day for Capricorns in business. Businesspeople may take on new projects or invest to strengthen their financial situation. Young people may try to act hastily, but remember that haste is the devil’s fault, so be cautious. Your words and anger may hurt someone in the family, so exercise restraint. Keeping your health in mind, try to maintain a regular routine and get a complete body checkup.

Aquarius Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign will receive respect from everyone at work, and they may receive a reward from their boss for their good work. Businesspeople may be a little worried about debt. It will take some time to repay the money, but it will eventually be available. Young people should support what is right, even if it’s against their own loved ones. There’s a possibility of conflict between couples, but there’s no need to worry about it, as this discord will only last for a moment. Given the planetary positions, you’ll see expected improvements in your health.

Pisces Horoscope

Pisces should be cautious about their actions, or they could face their boss’s displeasure. Businesspeople may have to travel for work. Young people may have to reluctantly say goodbye to a close relative. There’s a possibility of some arguments with your parents. Remember that you’re much younger than them in age and position, and try to maintain the dignity of your relationship. Women may experience mood swings due to hormonal imbalances.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

