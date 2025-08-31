LIVE TV
Vastu Tips: 4 Things To Keep Near Your Main Door

To attract positive energies and prosperity into your home, place Vastu approved items near your main door. A welcome mat with a warm design, a toran or decorative hanging, a footwear organizer organiser, and auspicious symbols or idols like Om Swastika, Ganesha, or Lakshmi can bring good luck and positivity. Keep the areas clean, clutter free, and aesthetically pleasing, and consider the direction of your main door. By incorporating these items, you can create a welcoming environment that attracts good fortune and prosperity, setting a positive tone for your home and life.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 31, 2025 19:16:05 IST

The main door of your home is considered a crucial aspect of Vastu Shastra, as it serves as the entry point for energies and opportunities. By placing specific items near the main door, you can attract positive energies, prosperity, and good fortune into your home. Here are four Vastu approved items to keep near your main door: 

1. Welcome Mat

A welcome mat is a simple yet effective way to attract positive energies into your home. Choose a mat with a warm and inviting design, and place it outside your main door. This will help to create a welcoming atmosphere and set the tone for a positive and uplifting experience.

2. Decorative Hanging 

A toran or decorative hanging is a traditional Indian way to adorn the main door. It is believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and positivity into the home. You can choose a toran made of natural materials like flowers, leaves, or fabric, or opt for a more modern design. Hang it on your main door to attract auspicious energies.

3. Shoe Rack 

A well-organized footwear area near the main door is essential for maintaining a clutter-free and positive environment. A shoe rack or footwear organizer helps to keep shoes tidy and organized, preventing negative energies from accumulating. Choose a shoe rack that is sturdy, attractive, and easy to clean.

4. Auspicious Symbols or Idols

Placing auspicious symbols or idols near the main door can help to attract positive energies and good fortune. Some popular options include:
– Om or Swastika symbols
– Idols of Ganesha or Lakshmi
– Small statues of auspicious animals like elephants or peacocks

These symbols and idols are believed to bring prosperity, good luck, and positivity into the home. Choose an item that resonates with you and place it near your main door to attract auspicious energies. 

Tips For Placement

When placing these items near your main door, keep the following tips in mind: 
1. Ensure that the items are clean and well maintained.
2. Avoid cluttering the area with too many items
3. Choose items that are aesthetically pleasing and harmonious with the surrounding environment.
4. Consider the direction of your main door and place items accordingly. 

By incorporating these Vastu approved items near your main door, you can create a positive and welcoming environment that attracts good fortune and prosperity into your home.

