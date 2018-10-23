The all-new Hyundai Santro has been launched in India and here's the first drive report of the reinvented car. The new Santro will feature 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine comes from the trusted Epsilon engine family of Hyundai. With a maximum torque of 99Nm, the engine is set to churn out a maximum of 68 bhp. MORE DETAILS INSIDE

The all-new Hyundai Santro has been launched in India and here’s the first drive report of the reinvented car. With more than 14, 208 pre-bookings and still counting for the car, it’s sure to give a jolt to other car makers. The all-new Santro was launched on the 20th anniversary of the Santro badge with all new features and an impressive price range. According to reports, the price for the 2018 Santro starts from Rs 3.89 lakh.

Not the price range is economical, but the features under such price are also impressive. The new Santro will feature 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine comes from the trusted Epsilon engine family of Hyundai. With a maximum torque of 99Nm, the engine is set to churn out a maximum of 68 bhp. Not only this, the new Santro is already BS-VI ready.

Given the soaring petrol and diesel prices, the new Santro will come with a factory fitted CNG kit that could hold a maximum of 8 kg gas. During the CNG mode, the output will definitely go down to 58 bhp, but the torque will remain the same. For transmission, 5-speed manual gearbox will come however in the petrol trim version the option of 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) unit is present.

If we talk about the colour shades, then the all-new 2018 Santro will be available in Diana Green typhoon Silver, Polar White, Stardust Grey, Imperial Beige, Marina Blue, and Fiery Red.

