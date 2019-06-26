The new 2019 version of the BMW S1000RR is set to be released on Tuesday, June 27. The new model improves upon its predecessor in terms of lower kerb weight along with various other features.

BMW is all set to launch the brand new version of the S1000RR on Tuesday, June 27, that was released 10 years ago in 2009. This new 2019 version boasts a reduced kerb weight, increased horsepower and an improved electronic system. The new version of the BMW S1000RR was introduced during the 2018 EICMA, popularly known as the Milan Motorcycle Show.

Ever since its initial release in 2009, the S1000RR has ruled over the litre-bike market in terms of performance. BMW managed to make a near impeccable machine that dominated world markets for almost a decade until new alternatives began surfacing. These alternatives include the Kawasaki ZX 10R and ZX 6R, the Yamaha R1, the Honda CBR1000 and the Suzuki GSXR 1000 among others that provide a lot of bang for the buck at relatively cheaper price ranges.

With competition increasing, BMW has launched a revised and improved version of the S1000RR that is all set to take the markets by storm. The new model comes with a kerb weight of 197 kg, shedding about 11 kg. The bike also has an increase in power with the new model gaining 8 more horsepower, coming in at 207 HP at 13,500 RPM. The bike continues to use a 999 cc, 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-four cylinder engine along with producing the same torque as before, which is 113Nm at 11,000 RPM.

The S1000RR also comes with an up-and-down quickshifter, allowing for clutchless gear shifting. The electronic system on board the bike has seen a complete makeover, featuring a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, which improves cornering ABS and Dynamic Traction Control of the machine.

The vehicle also comes with four riding modes — Road, Rain, Dynamic and Race — which can be easily accessed and changed using the 6.5 inch full TFT display. The bike comes in three variants in international markets, Standard, Sport and M Model. The M Model is estimated to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh in Indian markets.

The brakes on the motorcycle have also been improved in order to shed excess weight, going from a Brembo setup to the Hayes brakes. The suspension has also been improved from Sachs to Marzocchi.

BMW Motorrad has been successful in increasing its sales in Indian markets with the release of their G310R in 2018 which has garnered quite a bit of praise for its performance features. This bike is completely homegrown owing to the fact that BMW Motorrad struck a deal with TVS Motors to develop and produce the bikes in India.

For all the latest Auto News News, download NewsX App