Jawa Motorcycles: At least 22 years after Jawa launched its first motorcycle, the company today unveiled its all-new offerings for the Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts. On November 15, Jawa Motorcycles launched three of its latest offering — The Jawa, Jawa 42 and a factory-custom model Jawa Perak.

Jawa Motorcycles: At least 22 years after Jawa launched its first motorcycle, the company today unveiled its all-new offerings for the Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts. On November 15, Jawa Motorcycles launched three of its latest offering — The Jawa, Jawa 42 and a factory-custom model Jawa Perak. As per the recent discussion with an official person, it was found that the dealership has been allotted but the buyers won’t be able to get their hands on newly launched Jawa Motorcycles till early December. While the Jawa and Jawa 42 will be up for sale from December, Jawa Perak, which reportedly has a bigger engine will be put on sale sometime later.

Out of the three models launched, The Jawa pays tribute to the early legend which was also called Jawa. Going by the exteriors, the new Jawa will surely take one back in the 1970s, but from the inside, the new versions get an all-new engine and other parts making it a preferable choise for today’s generation. The new Jawa Motorcycles are powered by 300 cc engines and are likely to give a tough competition to 350 cc rage of Royal Enfield, which is reportedly ruling the Indian motorcycle market.

After two decades, the Jawa Motorcycles have been revived by a Mahindra Group subsidiary, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. Apart from Mahindra that owns around 60% of the stakes, the legend was brought to life by entrepreneur Anupam Thareja and real state developer Boman Irani. Boman is the sn of Rustom Irani who was the founder of Ideal Jawa. The new 300cc Jawa Motorcycles are based on complete retro design Keeping originality of the Jawa, the makers have given the new motorcycles more power and a better build. With dual silencers, round headlamp and retro design the new Jawa Motorcycles are likely to hit the chord with the youth.

New #Jawa motorcycles launching now! Here are some pictures of the upcoming bikes. @jawamotorcycles pic.twitter.com/dDALex40Oe — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) November 15, 2018

Jawa Motorcycles is being revived today and if the wait is killing you, read this article: https://t.co/3I4tIo6oWA We are sure that it will make the wait a little less uncomfortable! @jawamotorcycles#ThrowbackThursday #Jawa #jawamotorcycles pic.twitter.com/sveJUnRfAP — xBhp (@xBhp) November 15, 2018

Coming to the heart of the new Jawa Motorcycles, the Jawa uses 293 cc liquid cooled single-cylinder engine. The 293 cc engine produces 27 Bhp and 28 Newton meter (NM) torque and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. The makers of Jawa Motorcycle have made its engine BS VI ready. The Jawa Motorcycles use telescopic forks in the front and has gas charged twin shock absorbers in the rear. Jawa 300 has 280 mm disc brakes in front and 153 mm drum brakes in the rear. The motorcycles have only front disc brakes which have also helped the makers to put the bikes out at cheap prices. The bike also comes with single-channel ABS. With 765 mm of its seat height, it is said to be one of the lowest in 300 cc segment. The Jawa has the fuel capacity for 14 litres.

Apart from Jawa and Jawa 42, the Jawa Perak uses the same engine but has a bigger bore and a displacement fo 332cc making 30 Bhp and 31 NM peak torque. As per reports, the deliveries of the same will begin from 2019. The Jawa Motorcycles are being manufactured in Madhya Pradesh at Pithampur plant. The company has also priced the bikes very smartly which might make it the primary choice of the buyer. The Jawa co0mes with a price tag of Rs 1.64 lakh, Jawa 42 is priced at 1.55 lakh and the factory custom, Jawa Perak will be sold at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bikes were launched just a day after, Royal Enfield had launched it much-anticipated V-Twins, Interceptor 650 cc and GT Continental 650 cc.

For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App

Read More