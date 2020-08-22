After the new Thar came out on 15th August, the editor of a car news portal tweeted about his off-roading experience. This prompted a comeback tweet from Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

A new version of the Mahindra Thar came out on August 15th, 2020, and ever since then, Indian car lovers have been in love with it. It was taken out for some offroading by Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor, carandbike. He tweeted about the off-roading experience, which led to the Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, responding to him on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra quoted the tweet and then describe the new Thar. He said that wherever the Thar would be, whether in the mud, or in a shining procession, it would be the king.

Mahindra also quoted some of the responses to his tweet and asked his followers to make memes on a response he liked.

Fairly soon, the replies to his tweet were filled with memes. As of yet, the Thar is yet to be released in India, and we are yet to know its price.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LfxkQIi9UI