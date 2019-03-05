Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launch: The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has made its debut in India and the car sports many attractive features like the Rear Seat Infotainment System, Entry-Exit Lights and an in-car Espresso Mobil. The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition is priced near Rs 49,99,000.

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launch: The German Luxury Car Producer, Audi introduced the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India. Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition is stocked with the latest features to provide a luxury experience to the customers at an affordable and attractive price range. The Rear Seat Entertainment, Entry-Exit Lights with Audi logo projection and the Espresso Mobil features make the Audi A6 luxurious than ever. The Rear Seat Entertainment feature provides a fully integrated infotainment system and you can enjoy a coffee break at the same time with the in-car Espresso Mobil. The Special Entry-Exit Lights that project four rings of Audi’s symbol on the ground is one of the most eye catchy features of the car and they also make it convenient to enter the car in the dark. The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition costs around Rs 49,99,000.

The Sedan Audi A6 integrates exciting versatile equipment options, innovative technologies and progressive design in a single entity. The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition sports a seven-speed S Tronic transmission, Audi Drive Select and Adaptive Air suspension which makes the car perfect for the road. The Audi A6 includes multiple features for infotainment including the Advanced Voice Dialogue, Bose Surround Sound, MMI Navigation with MMI Touch and the Audi Smartphone Interface puts the Apple Car Play and Android Auto on board.

Various safety features like the Audi Parking System, Audi Pre Sense Basic and eight airbags provide a better and secure driving environment. The Rear Seat Infotainment System provides the users with networked tablets with a touch screen of 25.65 cm that also works outside the car.

