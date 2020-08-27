Audi India has just announced the release of the newest flagship SUV, the Audi RS Q8. The price will start from Rs. 2.07 crores, and bookings will be beginning from a Rs.15 lakh, on the Audi India website. This is the second flagship SUV launch this year, following launch of the Q7 just 2 months ago.
It is the fastest SUV in the Nurburg Ring with a time of 7m 42.25s. Making this happen is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes 608PS and 800 Nm between 2,200 – 4,500 rpm. The RS Q8 can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and reach a 250 kmph top-speed. With the optional Dynamic Package Plus, this increases to 305 kmph. The engine also has an eight-speed torque converter automatic, with a 48V mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency.
Other enhancements available on the RS Q8 as standard is all-wheel steering, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, quattro AWD with a self locking differential, adaptive air suspension with eight drive modes( including off-road and the customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes), an air-purifying system and 23-inch alloy wheels. Available optionally are RS ceramic brakes with Red, Gray or Blue callipers, RS HUD and a 48V electromechanical anti-roll system.
ALSO READ : WhatsApp to soon allow users to mute group chats forever
ALSO READ : IIT Alumni Council to replace all China-based systems and softwares
It also comes equipped with a dual-screen MMI infotainment system with haptic feedback, ambient lighting, perforated RS Sport leather steering wheel, a powered tailgate and sport seats with RS embossing. For some additional cost, one may also get RS leather seats with seat ventilation and massage functions and a Bang and Olufsen audio system can be optioned.
Visually differentiating the RS Q8 from the standard Q8 is the honeycomb grille, air inlets accompanied by body-coloured inserts, new roof spoilers and diffusers, Otionally, a black styling package with blacked-out logo and a panoramic sunroof is available.
ALSO READ : Apple: First US company to hit $2 trillion market value