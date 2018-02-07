On Wednesday, Auto-Expo 2018 was started at Expo Centre at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. This Auto show will take place from 9-14 February, 2018. Out of 6 days, 7th and 8th February (Wednesday and Thursday) will be reserved for media, while rest of the days will be open for all. Car brands like Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki have introduced their future and revolutionary cars.

Automobile major Honda Cars India on Wednesday said that it will introduce three new models in the Indian market during the next fiscal. The company made the announcement at the pre-open event of the 14th Auto Expo. The “Auto Expo — The Motor Show” 2018 is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. However, February 7-8 is reserved for the media and exhibitors.

Auto Expo: Hyundai to launch 9 models till 2020

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said that it will launch nine new models, including an electric vehicle in the Indian market by 2020. The company made the announcement at the pre-open event of the 14th Auto Expo. The “Auto Expo — The Motor Show” 2018 is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. However, February 7-8 is reserved for the media and exhibitors.

Auto Expo: Tata Motors unveils 2 new car concepts

Auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled two new passenger vehicle concepts, including a five-seater luxury SUV “H5X” and a premium hatchback “45X”. The company made the announcement at the pre-open event of the 14th Auto Expo. The two vehicles are based on two new architectures introduced by the company: Omega Arc and Alfa Arc. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company introduced a compact truck “Tata Intra”, which was unveiled by the company’s brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The “Auto Expo — The Motor Show” 2018 is being held from February 9-14, 2018, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. However, February 7-8 is reserved for the media and exhibitors.

Auto Expo: Mercedes-Benz launches Maybach S 650

Luxury automobile major Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its Mercedes Maybach S 650 and teased its E-Class All-Terrain model for its upcoming India debut. The company also launched its Made-in-India BS-VI Mercedes Maybach S 560 to continue Maybach’s popularity in India. While the S 650 model would cost Rs 2.73 crore (ex-showroom), the S 560 would be priced at Rs 1.94 crore, the company said. The luxury car brand also showcased it futuristic electric vehicle “EQ concept”. The company made the announcement at the pre-open event of the 14th Auto Expo. The “Auto Expo — The Motor Show” 2018 is being held from February 9-14, , at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. However, February 7-8 is reserved for the media and exhibitors.

Auto Expo: Honda to launch three new models in 2018-19

Automobile major Honda Cars India on Wednesday said that it will introduce three new models in the Indian market during the next fiscal. The company made the announcement at the pre-open day of the 14th Auto Expo. “We are committed to the Indian market and aim to launch six models in the coming three years,” said Takahiro Hachigo, President and Representative Director, Honda Motor Co. Today we announce three of those models – All New Amaze, All New CR-V and much awaited 10th Gen Civic which will be launched in India in FY 18-19,” said Hachigo. The company debuted its second generation Amaze. It also unveiled the new “5th Generation Honda CR-V” and the “10th Generation Honda Civic”. Both these models are also scheduled to be launched in India in FY 2018-19. The 14th edition of the “Auto Expo — The Motor Show” 2018 is being held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. However, February 7-8 will be reserved for the media and exhibitors.