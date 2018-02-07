The Maruti Suzuki concept named Future-S (for now), is expected to go against Mahindra's KUV 100, which is the only micro SUV being sold in Indian car market. The car unveiled by Maruti has centrally placed infotainment-instrument cluster. The Future-S concept’s final production version will be using the HEARTECT platform that it’ll share with the all-new 2018 Maruti Swift, hinting that it will be a light weight vehicle. 1.2 litre K-Series petrol and the 1.3 litre Fiat Multi-jet turbo diesel are likely to be the power source for the all-new micro SUV.

The biggest Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that after ruling the hatchback segment for years, they emerge out as a leader in SUV segment also in the Indian car market. Maruti Suzuki has already upped their game by launching an exclusive ‘NEXA’ outlet to give out an unimaginable experience to all their premium car customers. At the ongoing Auto Expo 2018, Maruti finally unveiled their much-talked concept of a micro SUV, Future-S. The newly unveiled concept is expected to be seen on roads in coming year or two. The Maruti Suzuki concept named Future-S (for now), is expected to go against Mahindra’s KUV 100, which is the only micro SUV being sold in Indian car market.

In terms of looks, Maruti’s Future-S gets all new LED-head lamps very boyish and uptown design, something that has not been witnessed before from Maruti. Apart from all new design, the other top features include floating roof also a big front grill is expected which will be giving it an all muscular look. The Future-S comes with big wheels giving it a little off-road feel also. The car unveiled by Maruti has centrally placed infotainment-instrument cluster. The Future-S concept’s final production version will be using the HEARTECT platform that it’ll share with the all-new 2018 Maruti Swift, hinting that it will be a lightweight vehicle.

Here is a better picture . Managed to get through the scrum . Maruti Suzuki Concept Future S #AutoExpo2018 pic.twitter.com/Gbn4hAH6Hg — Renuka Kirpalani (@Renuks) February 7, 2018

Reports suggest that it will be tailing Swift in the engine line-up suggesting that 1.2 liter K-Series petrol and the 1.3 liter Fiat Multi-jet turbo diesel are likely to be the power source for the all-new micro SUV. Also, keeping in mind the tight emission norms the company is expected to soon give out a hybrid version