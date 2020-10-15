The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India, just in time for the festive season. The German marque’s first-ever, small, four-door coupé, which made its international debut just a year ago, slots in below the 3 Series sedan in the company’s portfolio.

BMW India has launched the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in a diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. The petrol variant will be launched later.”The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings BMW’s successful four-door coupe concept into the segment for the first time. The car injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal and emotional engagement to everyday usability. Driving enthusiasts will experience a new interpretation of sheer driving pleasure in this power-packed model resonating the true BMW DNA.

As the latest BMW, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all. This car is an irresistible choice for individuals who live life to the fullest,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India/ The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupe. The stylish design stands out with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The spacious and sophisticated interior suits all kinds of travel. The powerful engine ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration.

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe adapts perfectly to a dynamic lifestyle and also to personal taste. This is visible through a choice of attractive design variants – the Sport Line and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design elements creating an individual personality. Sport Line celebrates the gust of adrenaline with sporty style and self-confidence.M Sport bestows a masculine character with distinguished ‘M’ design elements evoking the racing spirit. The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers many features like Panorama Glass Sunroof, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Illuminated Interior Trim, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Gesture Control, Wireless Charging and BMW Virtual Assistant among others.

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in two diesel design variants which are locally produced. The petrol variant will be launched later. The car has been launched at attractive introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows –

BMW 220d Sport Line : Rs 39,30,000

BMW 220d M Sport : Rs 41,40,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in four exciting colours – Alpine White (non-metallic) and in following metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. Sport Line is exclusively available in Seaside Blue colour also. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours – Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster | Black and Sensatec Black | Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360@ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind.

With low monthly payments starting INR 39,300, assured buy-back value of INR 22.79 lakh and flexible end of term options, customers enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience.Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by just paying a differential amount.

The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than Rs 1 per km and diesel cars starts at less than Rs 1.5 per km. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period.The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe seamlessly transfers the elegant aesthetics of its larger stablemates. The exterior embodies a modern and athletic design with precise lines and sculpted surfaces creating a fascinating interplay of light and shade. The standout characteristic is its stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar which gives it a sporty, low and broad-set stance.

Slightly angled full-LED headlights form the prominent BMW four-eyed face and draw attention to the BMW kidney grille giving a fresh interpretation to the classic BMW icons. The full-LED tail-lights extend into the centre of the rear end and provide an all-new take on the familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element and a distinctive sweep to the side.Despite its sporty appearance, the interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials. The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function offer greater long-distance comfort. The elegant coupe form with generous cabin space welcomes the rear passengers with easy entry and ample kneeroom.

Adding to the sense of space is the standard large panorama glass sunroof. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear seat can be folded down completely to create more space. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, retains normal appearance in daylight but functions as decorative lighting elements with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture in which the engine is positioned transversely, thereby saving space without compromising on the driving dynamics. To reduce understeering, an ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.The most powerful engine in the category offers superlative performance and acceleration. BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km per hour in just 7.5 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions – ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

