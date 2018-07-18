BMW Motorrad has launched it two most anticipated bikes — BMW G310R and BMW G310GS — for the Indian market. Even though the two BMWs have been inspired by bigger roadsters from the BMW family, BMW G310GS is the smallest GS member from the BMW.

When compared with other BMW bikes, BMW G310R and BMW G310GS are low on displacement and also in size. While BMW G310R is positioned as a street bike, BMW G310GS is the entry-level adventure bike. The two low capacity beasts have been manufactured at TVS' plant in Bengaluru.

Earlier, BMW G310R and BMW G310GS were spotted at Auto Expo 2016 and later in 2018. Even though the BMW has positioned both of its bikes in different categories but still both of them are powered by the same 313cc single-cylinder engine that put out 34BHP at 9500RPM and peak torque of 28Nm. Apart from the 6-speed gearbox, the bikes also share the same chassis.

As per auto experts, both BMW G310R and BMW G310GS can do 145 kmph and 143kmph respectively.

With fresh new looks and powertrain, BMW might be able to find a lot of takers of BMW G310R and BMW G310GS but in India KTM still remains its biggest rival.

BMW has also priced the two of its bike very smartly. The bikes have been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

While speaking at the launch, BMW Group India president, Vikram Pawah said that two beasts will cover the growing 500cc segment in the Indian automobile market.

