Ducati launched its street beast, Scrambler 1100 in India, today. Ducati that is trying to find ground in Indian market launched three variants of Ducati Scrambler — Scrambler 1100, Scrambler 100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The Ducati Scrambler is likely to compete against the newly launched BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. The biggest difference in all three Scrambler variants in terms of cycle parts is that Scrambler 1100 is the standard version, Scrambler Special gets 45mm Marzocchi forks in the front and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. As per Ducati, both are fully adjustable according to rider’s will. Meanwhile, Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport gets 48mm Ohlins USDs in front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear of the bike.

Ducati has launched Scrambler 1100 in two colours black and yellow. While Scrambler 1100 Special is being launched in the single colour shade, custom grey. On the other hand, the Scrambler 1100 Sport will be made available in viper black.

All three variants of Ducati Scrambler are powered by the same 1079cc L-twin engine that churns out 85 bhp at 7500 rpm and 88 NM at 4750 rpm. Ducati Scrambler gets 6-speed gearbox. When compared with Scrambler 803 cc, Ducati Scrambler 1100 cc, gets a larger rider seat and more sportiness.

Apart from being a power beast, the Ducati Scrambler is also loaded with tons of features. Scrambler gets electronic riding aids like ABS, cornering ABS, a 4-step traction control and three different riding modes that allows the rider to select the mode accordingly.

The three variants of Ducati Scrambler have been priced differently by the brand. The prices of all three variants are mentioned below:

a) Ducati Scrambler 1100 is priced at Rs 10.91 lakh

b) Ducati Scrambler 100 Special is priced at Rs 11.12 lakh

c) Scrambler 1100 Sport is priced at Rs 11.42 lakh

