Royal Enfield (RE), the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, unveiled its latest Concept KX motorcycle at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy. The muscle motorcycle houses a massive 838 cc air-and-oil-cooled V-twin engine in its rigid chassis designed at the company’s development centres in India and the UK. Apart from the rock-solid V-Twin engine, the bike sports girder-type front forks, twin stacked exhaust, LED lighting for the headlamp and tail lamp, alloy wheels, full-digital instrument cluster and a sleek fuel tank with the RE logo on it. The monster bike also sports a heavy duty monoshock under the seat for sheer riding comfort.

The bike is also equipped with twin disc brakes up front wheel with Bybre (Indian version of the Brembo) radial callipers and a disc at the rear to enhance safety standards. According to reports, Royal Enfield designed the motorcycle from scratch in just six months as part of a project that was started to show the talents of the design team. The stylish new bike has taken inspiration from the 1938 KX motorcycle. Royal Enfield had manufactured and sold 18 models of KX motorcycles back in 1938. The 1140cc bike was mated to a 4-speed gearbox and commanded a top speed of 130 km/h with the fuel efficiency of 27 kmpl.

Though Royal Enfield also launched its top model Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in Europe, the Concept KX isn’t scheduled for production.

