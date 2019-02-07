Honda has rolled out Exclusive editions of its three cars - Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz - in India. Amaze and WR-V have been launched in both petrol and diesel engine variants while Jazz comes only in petrol engine. The interior and exterior of the cars have been revamped a lot while a new stylish Honda emblem adds to the class.

Honda Cars India has declared the debut of exclusive editions of three of its top-selling models – Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The exclusive editions of the cars will be available in just two colours – Orchid White Pearl and Radiant Red Metallic. The Honda Exclusive editions of all the models are based on the top-end VX variant. Jazz and WR-V are available in both diesel and petrol models but in the case of Jazz, only petrol variant is added to the edition.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive edition comprises of dual tone black stickers, sporty alloy wheels and premium black seat covers. It also features a front armrest which comes with a console box and slide functionality. The car also sports an exclusive edition Honda emblem and illuminated door sills. Price for the diesel engine variant of Amaze is Rs 8.96 lakh and for the petrol engine variant, it is Rs 7.86 lakh.

The Honda WR-V’s exclusive editions feature premium black seat covers, new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED and amazing body graphics. The WR-V exclusive edition also features the exclusive edition emblem and step illumination garnish. The petrol engine variant of the exclusive edition of WR-V is available at a cost of Rs 9.34 lakh while the diesel engine variant is priced at Rs 10.47 lakh.

The exclusive edition of Honda Jazz features sporty alloy wheels, Black painted tailgate spoiler LED and mind-blowing body graphics. Step illumination garnish and exclusive edition emblem are also added in the car. The exclusive edition of Jazz is only available in the petrol engine variant and costs Rs 9.22 lakh.

