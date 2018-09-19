Ferrari's new SUV is being launched in 2022 and has been named Purosangue means thoroughbred in Italian means that there will be no sacrifices in the driving dynamics and is going to be the lead cash cow for the Ferrari, Have a look at how it is going to look.

We’ve been waiting for a word from Ferrari about its new SUV, well, there is not just a word but a name and now we know the FUV aka Ferrari utility vehicle will be called Purosangue. The word translates to thoroughbred in Italian, which is a pretty straight forward way to say no compromises will be made to the Ferrari driving dynamics that defines Ferrari and is set to go on sale before the end of 2022.

The much rumored famous vehicle will be a four-door utility vehicle and will be different from the SUV crowd .

All the same like other super car manufacturers, Ferrari couldn’t resist the lure of the SUV cashcow just like Lamborghini, Maserati, and the upcoming unusual candidates in the race like the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Purosangue will be based on the Ferrari’s new front mid-engine architecture, which is the engine mounted up front but behind the wheels, while the dual-clutch transmission will be positioned at the rear.

This set-up will help in weight distribution. The platform will support all-wheel drive and Ferrari is moving toward powering their cars with electric power too so hybrids are totally in!

The FUV will woo customers and help them double their profits with Purosangue.

