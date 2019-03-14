Harley-Davidson launches Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles in India: American manufacturer has launched The price of Forty-Eight Special is 10.98 lakh and Street Glide Special is priced at 30.53 lakh. These motorcycles have an anti-braking system on both of their wheels.

Harley-Davidson launches Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special motorcycles in India: Harley Davidson on Thursday added much awaited two new models to its fleet in India. These two models — Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special were unveiled in New Delhi. American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is in the 10th year in the Indian market. According to managing director Harley-Davidson India Sanjeev Rajasekharan, out of two premium motorcycles in India, one belong to Harley-Davidson. The American maufacturer is in 10th year in the indian market. Last year, Harley-Davidson unveiled Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special in other countries and had announced to release these motorcycles on March 14 in India. The price of Forty-Eight Special is 10.98 lakh and Street Glide Special is priced at 30.53 lakh.

The touring Forty-Eight Special is powered with 1202 CC double cylinder engine. The motorcycle has a dual channel anti-braking system (ABS). It also has a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The newly launched bike has a weight of 252 kg and the height of this motorcycle is 710 mm a has 110 mm ground clearance. Its wheelbase is 1495 mm. 2019 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special would be in the market in three colours of red, black and white. It has a 7.9-litre fuel capacity tank.

The Street Glide Special is said to have replaced Street Glide Special 2018. The premium motorcycle is powered with a 1868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin motor system. It has a returning output of 150 Nm RPM and 66.0 PS at 5,500 RPM.

The 2019 Street Glide Special is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and has anti-lock braking system (ABS) on both of the wheels. It has a 22.7-litre fuel tank.

Much awaited motorcycle offers a low hand-adjustable rear suspension. The seat of the touring motorcycle is 690 mm high. It offers a 125 mm low ground clearance and 1625 mm wheelbase. The weight of the newly launched motorcycle is 379 kg. It offers a 6-5 inch Boom Box GTS touchscreen infotainment system.

