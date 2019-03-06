Honda Civic Tenth Generation: The pre-bookings for the Honda Civic tenth generation have been started since February 15 and the sedan will make its debut in India on March 7, 2019. The Honda Civic will be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Honda Civic Tenth Generation: Honda Cars India is going to introduce the tenth generation Honda Civic on March 7. The pre-bookings for the latest edition of Honda Civic has started from February 15. Honda Civic is being manufactured at Honda’s plant in Greater Noida. The Honda Civic is going to give a tough competition to the cars lying in the same price scale including Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla.

Both petrol and diesel engine variants of the Honda Civic tenth generation will be available in India. The Honda Civic will have a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol motor producing 141 PS of power at 6,500 revolutions per minute (rpm) and 174 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The sedan will also have a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel mill which will produce 120 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm and it will sport a six-speed manual transmission.

Talking about the mileage, Honda stated that the petrol engine model will deliver a mileage of 16.5 kmpl and the diesel engine variant will deliver a mileage of 26.8 kmpl.

The Honda Civic will feature a 17.7-cm touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sedan will sport a remote engine start, electric sunroof, ivory leather seats and eight-way power driver seat. The car will also have features like electric parking brake (EPB), agile handling assist (AHA) and vehicle stability assist (VSA).

The basic model of the tenth generation Honda Civic is anticipated to cost around Rs 15 lakh and its top model will cost around Rs 20 lakh.

