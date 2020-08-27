The new bike will be delivered by the first week of September, and bookings have started already, both on the official website, and in authorised dealerships.
The Hornet 2.0 features a very stunning and aggressive exterior design for the segment it sits in. It sports an all-LED lighting setup comprising LED headlamp, LED tail lamp as well as LED turn indicator. Other exterior elements such as split seats, stubby exhaust, blacked out engine, body coloured belly pan, and muscular tank shrouds give it a very appealing look.
It will be available in four colors – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.
The Hornet 2.0’s will have a console with a full reverse lit digital meter.
The motorcycle features a 184 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that delivers 16.86 PS of power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. This unit uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture into the system. It is claimed to cross 200 meters mark in just over 11 seconds.
Introducing the new Hornet 2.0, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding.”
Further highlighting the bike’s features, he added, “The powerful higher capacity HET BS 6 Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience.”
