Honda launches all-new Civic in India, price starts at Rs 17.69 lakh: Japanese carmaker Honda has announced the entry of its all-new Civic in the Indian market on Thursday. Keeping in view the company’s Man Maximum Machine Minimum philosophy, the sedan has been designed in such a way that it provides plenty of room for the passenger to stretch his/ her legs inside it. The car has ample cabin space, comfortable leather seats, and rear AC vents. The price begins at Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Reports said the car is a lot costlier than the Toyota Corolla.

Civic’s all-illuminated instrument panel sports a 17.7 cm digital display which is capable of receiving and sending voice calls apart from showing vital functions of the car’s engine and tyre pressure etc. It also shows information on fuel consumption through a colour-changing display to boost your driving efficiency. The new Civic’s centre console has a 17.7 cm advanced touch screen audio system. It supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The i-VTEC Petrol Engine of Civic boasts of Honda’s signature Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with the i-VTEC Petrol Powertrain Direct-Injection Technology. Honda claims the technology reduces friction and optimises the joy of driving while maximising fuel efficiency (Best-in-segment Mileage: 16.5 km/l).

Apart from that, the car has dual front SRS airbags, side airbags and side curtain airbags to assure complete protection for every passenger.

