Amid Pandemic, Honda unveiled their much anticipated new Civic concept, branding it as a preview of the next-generation 2022 Civic sedan. The new Honda Civic prototype will be seen in a new Solar Flare Pearl colour. The brand new sedan will be flaunting a sportier and more upmarket look. As per the official announcement, the new-gen Civic will arrive in the second half of 2021.

The leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, Honda will first introduce the sedan version, followed by the sporty Civic Hatchback, performance-focused Civic Si, and the ultimate high-performance Civic: Type R which is on the pipeline. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) sold 5,383 units in the domestic market in July 2020, registering a growth of 285 per cent against 1,398 unit sold in June 2020 during Unlock 1.0.

The new addition of their premium Civic sedan looked visually sleek, featuring a black grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps. The car also comes with integrated LED daytime running lights. This July, the car brand also had action-packed launches of 3 models – New WR-V, Civic BS-6 Diesel and all-new 5th generation Honda City. This upcoming car will run on a set of sporty black twin-5-spoke alloy wheels with low profile tyres.

Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said the company gradually ramped up its production to 60 per cent of the pre-COVID level during the festive season.