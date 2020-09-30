Honda Highness CB350 Price in India, Honda H'ness Cruiser vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: The upcoming motorcycle by Honda in India could be called H’ness, which is to be pronounced as ‘Highness’. H’ness will launch in India on September 30 trying to take on Royal Enfield in what is an extremely competitive segment.

Honda Highness CB350 Price in India, Honda H’ness Cruiser vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Honda’s bike division seems to be having a bustling timetable of late as the new Hornet 2.0 appeared just half a month prior and it has now been trailed by another cruiser bike today. The Japanese maker has for quite some time been foreseen to go up against Royal Enfield however it has easily stayed with selling volume based bikes, workers and a not many sporty cruisers. Valued From Rs. 1.9 Lakh, Honda H’ness CB350 is currently the most moderate CB retro model while helping in separating from the RE run with a specialty claim kindness of a more excellent allure, upstanding riding position with tall handlebar and center set footpegs.

The Rebel arrangement containing the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 have for quite some time been considered to make their presentation in India because of their motor limit and the likelihood to match the mid-limit Royal Enfield cruisers. However, it didn’t end up being the situation as the new Honda H’Ness CB350 has made its homegrown debut to straightforwardly assume any semblance of Royal Enfield Classic 350 just as the upcoming Meteor 350.Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has been advancing the thundering bang of the exhaust of H’Ness CB 350 yet has now decided to feature some of extra highlights that try to make it an able cruiser bicycle.

It gets LED head lights, clever voice control framework, ‘Honda Selectable Torque Control’, among others, and will be offered in two variations – DLX and DLX Pro.Honda claims the body of the bicycle makes it fit for dealing with different landscapes. It gets a commonplace cruiser styled level handle bar that has been intended for simple reach to rider. The footpegs are mid set and there is a long single seat which keeps the body pose upstanding. It will be accessible in six shading alternatives while double tone choices will be essential for the DLX Pro variation.A portion of the intriguing design details are round-molded headlamp, roundabout instrument group, chrome frivolity for an upmarket presence.

The retro-styled chrome plated exhaust pipe on the right-hand side, durable fuel tank, exemplary looking bumpers and tail light with retro turn pointers do make for an engaging in general styling.The Honda H’ness CB 350 will be available three standard colour options – red, black, green along with three dual-tone paint schemes including black with silver, blue with white and black with grey. Till now it is being believed that it will be a motorcycle meant especially for India with top-of-the-line design.

