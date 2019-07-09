Hyundai Kona launched in India: Kona will be manufactured at Hyundai's Chennai facility to beat the cost. Hyundai could export the vehicle from Chennai to the rest of the world.

Kona is billed as the country' first EV which has an ARAI certified range of 450 kilometres per single charge.

Hyundai on Monday launched its state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) Kona in India after Modi government’s EV push in the Budget 2019. Kona is billed as the country’ first EV which has an ARAI certified range of 450 kilometres per single charge. The value for money car has been competitively priced at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The sturdy car, unlike its petrol and diesel cousins, has been built to last longer instead of a 15-year life span since it causes zero pollution. The front grille, along with DRLs and LED headlamps, gives the vehicle an aggressive look.

The car is equipped with automatic climate control, heated seats, lane departure system, EBD, ABS, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers. Apart from that, it sports 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and tyre pressure monitoring system. The car has got a responsive 39.2 kWh motor, which is said to be the segment leader, can generate enough torque to thrill both the driver and the passenger. The second variant of Kona with a 64 kWh unit is currently not available in India.

On the price front, Kona has one rival — The Maruti Suzuki WagonR (Japanese version). The car manufactured in technical collaboration with Toshiba in Gujarat will cost around Rs 8-10 lakhs, reports said. The new WagonR has a range of 150-200 km (max) per charge. The car is being tested on Indian roads now. However, Hyundai may face stiff competition from desi car manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata group.

The most important thing is that Kona will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Chennai facility to beat the cost. Hyundai could export the vehicle from Chennai to the rest of the world.

