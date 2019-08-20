Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios with BS6 compliant engine in India at Rs 4.99 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is available in two engine options- 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT BS6 Petrol Engine and 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Engine.

Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios with BS6 compliant engine in India at Rs 4.99 lakh: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has launched its next-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India today starting with Rs. 4.99 lakh for manual transmission (ex-showroom) and automatic transmission (AMT) is available at Rs 6.37 lakh. This is the third launch of Hyundai this year after the successful launch of SUV Venue and electric SUV Kona earlier this year. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with Bharat Stage 6 emission norm compliant petrol and diesel engine variants.

The Hyundai Motor India Ltd. offers variable basic warranty of 3 years/100,000 Km, 4 years/50,000 Km, and 5 years/ 40,000 Km which will give all its customers the peace of mind. From extra cozy and comfortable seats to a strong body structure and Standard Dual airbags, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will give you a new level of user experience.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in two engine options — 1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT BS6 Petrol Engine and 1.2 U2 CRDi Diesel Engine. In terms of safety, this new-generation Hyundai car has been given a plethora of safety features which will give customers a pleasure to drive.

Stylish design and smart technology

The strong body structure and the design of the new Grand i10 Nios will grab your attention automatically. The Best-in-segment Touchscreen Infotainment system of 20.25 cm comes up with smartphone connectivity.

Interior

The Grand i10 Nios is spectacularly spacious as its high-quality internal dimensions combined with different colors will urge you to step inside for a test drive. To enhance the premium appeal of the car, there are Glossy Black Inserts around the infotainment. For the optimal airflow, the easy to adjust rear AC vents have been offered. To give you the comfort in adverse climate conditions, the advanced feature of Glovebox cooling has been given in the car.

Exterior

You can admire the new Grand i10 Nios from any angle and still find it eye-catching. All the color variants are equally attractive and while making your choice you may get confused to select the best one. The new Grand i10 Nios comes up with projector fog lamps along with the emergency stop signal which is especially required for the winter season.

Performance

Integrated with the BS6 engine, it offers you the maximum power of 83ps and maximum torque of 11.6kg.m. To make your driving experience wonderful, AMT transmission is available in Petrol as well as Diesel variants. On the other hand, 5-speed manual transmission has also been provided for easy and smooth gearshifts again in both Petrol and Diesel variants.

