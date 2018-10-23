Korean car manufacturer Hyundai on Tuesday launched its much-awaited family hatchback 2018 Santro at a global premiere in New Delhi. The small, peppy and angular 2018 Santro is equipped with automated manual transmission (AMT) technology for sheer driving pleasure and comfort. The all-new Santro has been made available in five trims: D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai on Tuesday launched its much-awaited family hatchback 2018 Santro at a global premiere in New Delhi. The small, peppy and angular 2018 Santro is equipped with automated manual transmission (AMT) technology for sheer driving pleasure and comfort. The all-new Santro has been made available in five trims: D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. According to the company, the price of the base D-Lite is Rs 3,89,900 while the top-spec Asta costs Rs 5,45,900.

– D-Lite: The price of the base model starts at Rs 3,89,900

– Era: Price starts at 4,24,900

– Magna: Available in 3 options – Petrol (Rs 4,57,900), AMT (Rs 5,18, 900) and CNG (Rs 5,23,900)

– Sportz: Available in 3 options – Petrol (Rs 4,99,900), AMT (Rs 5,46,900) and CNG (Rs 5,64,900)

– Asta: Only petrol version is available (Rs 5,45,900)

The all-new Santro really packs a punch under the hood. The 4-cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine is rev happy and makes the car agile. Hyundai has also offered a factory-fitted CNG variant of the small car with a lower powered 58hp, 1.1-litre engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Santro with the factory-fitted CNG kit will be available in Magna and Sportz trims.

The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).

According to reports, Hyundai started accepting pre-bookings for the new Santro from mid-October at a token price of Rs 11,100 for the first 50,000 customers, and it even received over 14,000 bookings in the first 9 days.

The car is likely to compete with Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR, Celerio and Tata Motors’ Tiago in the mid-compact segment. Currently the market size is 30,000 units in this segment and with the production of 8,000-10,000 Santro units a month, Hyundai is eying to capture a 25 percent market share in the mid compact segment with 2018 Santro.

Currently Hyundai is producing 5.5 lakh units domestically and 1.6 lakh units exports.

The company plans to make an initial sale of 50,000 units with an online booking offer of Rs 11,100.

