The South Korean automaker today took off the covers from its all-new Hyundai Santro 2018. After officially unveiling the all-new Santro, Hyundai announced that the bookings for Hyundai Santro will begin from October 10.

The Hyundai Santro that was once a considered as a common man’s car in India was discontinued in 2016 that left several of its fans disappointed. However, in order to bring smiles to those sad faces, the South Korean automaker today took off the covers from its all-new Hyundai Santro 2018. After officially unveiling the all-new Santro, Hyundai announced that the bookings for Hyundai Santro will begin from October 10. The price of the new Santro has reportedly been kept under the wraps and is expected to be announced on October 23.

From the first look, the new Hyundai Santro looks like a younger sibling of Grand i10. Automobile enthusiasts say that the only thing that the new Santro got from its predecessor is its name and rest of the features are all up to date which a man would find in a basic hatchback of this era.

unveiling the new Hyundai Santro, the makers said that the all models of the Santro will be equipped with driver’s airbags and also ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (Electronic brakeforce distribution) have been made standard across all models.

Hyundai unveiled Santro 2018 at its Chennai plant. The automaker further announced that the interested people can book their Santro from October 10 to October 22. the following books have been opened for the first 50,000 customers.

Hyundai is likely to begin the full-scale launch of its all-new Santro from October 23. Hyundai’s new Santro had been making a buzz for quite a while now and with the automaker officially unveiling it, it can easily be termed as one of the biggest launches of this year.

Since 2018 Santro’s inception, there have been several reports talking about the changes and the addition of new features to the car. Apart from being based on Grand i10’s platform, the all-new Santro is likely to get AMT transmission.

The new Santro will be powered by 1.1-litre- four-cylinder Epsilon engine. However. the company will be updating it to meet the BS VI emission norms in India.

Following its elder sibling, the new Santro also gets rear ac vents, parking cameras, 7-inch touchscreen. the new Santro will be made available with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai is also likely to target the cab drivers by launching Santro’s CNG variant soon in India.

