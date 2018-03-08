South Korean automobile company Hyundai is soon going to launch Kona electric in India. The company has unveiled this at the ongoing Geneva motor show. Kona is second Electric variant in Hyundai’s global line-up. Hyundai has confirmed it that the company is planning to launch Kona in India by mid-2019. We are not looking at big sales numbers with the Kona, but we want to make a technology statement and show our commitment to an EV future, says YK Koo, MD and CEO of Hyundai India.

South Korean automobile company Hyundai is soon going to launch Kona electric in India. The company has unveiled this at the ongoing Geneva motor show. Kona is second Electric variant in Hyundai’s global line-up. Hyundai has confirmed it that the company is planning to launch Kona in India by mid-2019. Speaking on the sidelines of the motor show, YK Koo, MD and CEO of Hyundai India has also confirmed the news to Auto Car India.

“We are not looking at big sales numbers with the Kona, but we want to make a technology statement and show our commitment to an EV future,” says YK Koo, MD and CEO of Hyundai India. He also added that “Since there are no tax incentives for hybrids, we are looking at concentrating our efforts on pure EVs.” The company is planning to launch the car for Rs 25 lakh. The company has also set a target to sell around 50-60 units on monthly basis.

The Kona EV will be introduced in India with the version with 300 KM of range from a 39.2kWh battery pack. The electric motor develops 134hp and 395Nm of torque. The car has the capacity to speed up from 0 to 100Kph in 9.07 sec. The electric car has the lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged in as little as 54 minutes to 80 percent capacity from a 100kW fast charger, or 6 hours 10 minutes from a standard AC source.

