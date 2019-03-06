Hyundai Sonata 2020 publicised ahead of its debut in the New York Auto Show: The Hyundai Sonata 2020 sedan is going to turn the tables towards Hyundai in the New York Motor Show. The sedan has undergone a lot of changes and the upgraded version will attract a lot of people in the exhibition.

Hyundai Sonata 2020 publicised ahead of its debut in the New York Auto Show: Hyundai’s eighth generation Sonata sedan has successfully snatched the attention of the people visiting the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has been unveiled in images days before its launch at the New York Auto Show next month. The brand new model is based on the concept of Le Fil Rouge that was unveiled in the Geneva Motor Show 2018 edition and the Hyundai Sonata features imposing grille, bolder lines and more technicalities than its predecessor. The new Hyundai Sonata sedan has larger cabins too. The launch of the Hyundai Sonata in India is still not confirmed but the car is expected to hit the Indian market soon after its launch.

Hyundai has stated that the 2020 Sonata gets the latest styling and a fresh sporty look. The Hyundai Sonata 2020 sports hidden lighting lamps which appear like chromic material when turned off and becoming highly lit when switched on. A low deck lid, sloping roofline and a short overhang create a balanced feel.

In terms of dimensions, the brand new Hyundai Sonata is said to be 45 mm long and 25 mm wide while the wheelbase has been stretched by 35 mm creating more space in the cabin. The Ultra-wide taillights also make the car appear a bit wider. As compared to its predecessor, the car has been lowered by 30 mm.

The cabin of the car has undergone a lot of changes including the stealth aircraft-inspired design for the wing-shaped dashboard, two small displays joined together by a unique S curve. The Hyundai Sonata sports a Near Field Communication (NFC) feature which allows the user to lock and unlock the car with the help of a smartphone.

