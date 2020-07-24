Amazon will be offering automobile insurance through its payments arms, Amazon Pay, in partnership with Acko General Insurance. They plan to make their insurance offerings affordable and convenient.

E-commerce titan Amazon just announced that it will pair up with Acko General Insurance Ltd, to offer four and two-wheeler insurance, through its payment arm, Amazon Pay.

Amazon Pay India’s Director and Head of Financial Services, Vikas Bansal, said in a statement, “Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most, trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers”. On Thursday, Amazon announced in a blog post, that customers could visit the Amazon Pay page, or search in the Amazon application, or website, to purchase automobile insurance through an easy and streamlined process.

According to Amazon, there has been a growing demand of services, and their new insurance offering is designed to fulfill this demand, One of the key features of Amazon Pay’s insurance is its “seamless claims experience”. The payment for insurance may be made through UPI, Amazon Pay Balance, or any saved card.

Amazon Prime members will be able to avail additional discounts.

Also Read: Flipkart acquires Walmart, launches wholesale marketplace

Also Read: Air India forms panel to select employees to be sent on leave without pay for 5 years

The company also claimed that customers will benefit from hassle free claims with no paperwork, 1 hour pick ups, one year repair warranty (in certain cities), along with 3 day assured claim servicing. There will also be an instant cash settlement option for low value claims.

Also Read: Boycott China ripple effect, demand for Chinese rakhis falls ahead of Rakhi 2020

For all the latest Auto News News, download NewsX App