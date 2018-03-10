In order to keep up with the changing times, the two-wheeler giant has announced that it will soon be bringing its all-new electric motorcycles in India. Even though the company aims at capturing the upcoming market with their new project, the fans might be little disappointed as the bikes will lose onto their basic charm, a thunder or a roar. Since the previous engines will be replaced with electric motors, the bikes are expected to be all silent.

Just a few hours after Bajaj announced that it will be joining hands with one of the world leaders in making two-wheeler, Triumph, to take on Royal Enfield’s soon to be launched beasts. It has been found that the latter seems to have taken a leap forward, leaving Bajaj biting the dust. Recently, Royal Enfield has now joined the list of automakers that are said to be going big with their electrical projects in India. Confirming the reports of entering the electrically run bikes, Royal Enfield’s president, Rudratej Singh said that the famous Indian retro motorcycle giant — Royal Enfield — is now developing an electric motorcycle for the Indian market.

Even though there are a couple of years before the brands actually put up the electrically run bike up for sale, it seems to be turning all heads with just its announcement and R&Ds. Talking to Autocar, Royal Enfield’s president Rudratej Singh said that there is no indicative timeline for RE’s electric platform development. He said, “At the moment, there is no indicative timeline for RE’s electric platform development, but don’t expect to see a production bike before 2020. But what will an electric Royal Enfield be like? Well, it’s fair to expect that the motorcycle will be all about enormous torque delivery. This will suit the Royal Enfield character well, and while loyalists will definitely miss the iconic thump, they’re just going to have to come to terms with the fact that the future of automobiles is going to be brisk, but quiet!”

ALSO READ: Riders rejoice! Bajaj joins hands with Triumph to target 250cc to 750cc segment by 2020

Even though the company is riding high with the new project, the fans of the retro Indian bike brand may not like the new concept at all as all the bikes developed under this will be totally quiet. An electrically powered Royal Enfield means that no strong roaring, that has been the main highlight in all of its bikes. Many claims that one of the reasons they actually bought Royal Enfield was its pleasing sound — thunder or a roar — but with the petrol engines being replaced with electric batteries the future bikes by the brand will be all quiet. However, in order to compensate the problem, the bikes will get immense torque from the electric motors. Anyhow, what is pretty clear is that Royal Enfield will be working for the future market rather than clinging to the current one.

ALSO READ: With a galaxy like a roof, Rolls Royce launches all-new Phantom. Check out the prices and features here

ALSO READ: Royal Enfield launches new Thunderbird 500X, Thunderbird 300X with new colours and aggressive styling

For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App