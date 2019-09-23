Being the largest premium motorcycle manufacturer in the world in 2018, KTM has sold motorcycles in 72 countries worldwide. KTM 790 Duke will be available in around more than 30 cities across the country by April 2020.

The KTM 790 Duke has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8.63 lakh. Fondly called Scalpel, KTM 790 Duke was showcased last year and the makers then promised to make it to India as well. The new model is now the flagship model of KTM. The new 790 Duke is already on sale in international markets. Powered by 799cc, 790 Duke has twin parallel engine which makes it 105hp and 86Nm of peak torque.

The new model is equipped with a 43mm, non-adjustable USD fork and a pre-load mono-shock which are sourced from WP. It has also a power-to-weight ratio of 612 bhp per tonnes.

Available in only 9 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Surat, Guwahati, and Chennai, the bike will be available at KTM showrooms in around more than 30 cities across the country by April 2020. Packed with four riding modes which are rain, street, sport and track, the bike is powered with power delivery, throttle input in differing with each mode.

So far the KTM has launched its most expensive motorcycle as 790 Duke which is more expensive than Suzuki GSX-S750. amnd Kawasaki Z900.

The KTM 790 Duke has been also equipped with traction control and wheelie control along with cornering ABS. Marketing Head KTM India Vikas Iyer termed he new model of KTM as an agile, high-precision street weapon. He also said the company grew by 40 percent since last year in terms of volumes.

In 2018, KTM became the largest premium motorcycle manufacturer in the world by selling 2.6 lakh units. Across the world, the company has sold motorcycles in around 72 countries.

For all the latest Auto News News, download NewsX App