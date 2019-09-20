KTM Duke 790 launch in India: KTM India has officially confirmed the date of new Duke 790 hitting the Indian market. The launch date of Duke 790 is September 23 and to know more about price, features, and specs, read below.

After much anticipation and testing, KTM India has officially announced to launch new Duke 790 in the Indian market. The new KTM Duke 790 will be available on sale in the Indian market on September 23. KTM bikes are one of the most loved bikes in India because of its sporty looks and features.

After the launch of KTM Duke 790 in the Indian market, it will become the latest and powerful offering from the brand in the country. The Duke 790 has already been spotted arriving at the select dealerships all over India and the bike will not be available across all dealerships, but only certain select ones in every city.

Officially, KTM has not yet opened bookings for the motorcycle, however, several dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 30,000.

The KTM Duke 790 is expected to launch with an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.5 lakh. The motorcycle will be imported in the Indian market as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit and it will be assembled at the Kawasaki line at Bajaj’s Akurdi plant.

The KTM Duke 790 will come with a host of electronic rider aids which include riding modes like Sport, Street, Rain, Track, traction control and cornering ABS with supermoto mode and with advanced features and equipment.

KTM has equipped the 790 Duke with a 799CC, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. It generates 104bhp at 9000rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. It comes connected to a standard six-speed gearbox and a dry weight of 169kg, with an all-LED light set up along with a coloured TFT screen.

The KTM Duke 790 uses an adjustable mono-shock suspension set up and 43mm WP upside-down front forks. Braking is well handled by dual 300mm discs at the front and a single 240mm disc brake at the rear.

For all the latest Auto News News, download NewsX App