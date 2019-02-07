The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo is going to launch in India. This one is the revamped version of the supercar. Many features are changed and updated in the car including the new infotainment system. The new Lamborghini Huracan will take just 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph.

One of the most gigantic automobile firm Lamborghini is all set to introduce the new Huracan Evo in the Indian Automobile Market. The latest Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a revamped version of the supercar and now comes with a higher power, fresh styling and aerodynamic advancements. The Huracan Evo has made its debut in India just after a month of Aventador SVJ’s entrance in the Indian automobile market. The debut of Supercars like Lamborghini Huracan Evo in the Indian Market represents the strong demand for better-performing cars in India.

Talking about the changes made in the car, Lamborghini Huracan Evo is styled with a new rear and front bumper, diffuser and the twin exhaust pipes are at a slightly upward position as compared to the current model. The razor-sharp styling which is admired by every Huracan lover has been used in the new model too. The advancements also include a drag on the two-door, a new ducktail spoiler while on the other hand the underbody of Huracan has been upgraded in order to make it aerodynamically better. An 8.4-inch Capacitive touchscreen is added in Lamborghini Huracan which is more like an infotainment system that can control every sort of thing, from playing music to climate control. The infotainment systems operate on voice command too and sport a dual-camera telemetry system with a hard disk.

The Huracan Evo sports the same 5.2-litre V10 motor but the supercar will now produce 631 bhp and a maximum torque of 600 Nm which is 28 bhp more than the current version. The time taken by Huracan to go from 0-100 kph is 2.9 seconds which is also 0.3 seconds faster than the current model.

The Lamborghini Huracan first made a debut in India in the year 2014 soon after its launch in the international market. Now the revamped version will be launched in India. Huracan Evo’s price is to be revealed later. It is predicted to be near Rs. 3.5 crores.

