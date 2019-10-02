Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder launch in India: The sportscar company Lamborghini is all set to launch its luxury sportscar Huracan EVO Spyder in India on October 10. Know about its features, price, interior, exterior, engine and more.

Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is has geared up to launch its new luxury sports car in India. Yes, we are talking about the launch of Huracan EVO Spyder which will take up the Indian roads on October 10 at a special launch event in Mumbai. On the sideline of this, the company will also launch its new showroom on the same day. The supercar will be an addition to the series of Huracan models and has been created to amplify the driving experience of high-profile customers.

The new Huracan EVO Spyder was launched across the globe first in February 2019. The luxury car features an electronically operated ultra-light roof which converts just in the lowest time of 17 seconds to give the car an all-new look that can attract you at first sight. Lamborghini has always featured compelling designs on its all models and the same has been given to the all-new Huracan EVO Spyder.

The new Lambo comes with the 640 CV V10 power engine which roars like a giant creature and its Supersports exhaust sounds fill the ear. The car’s body has been given aerodynamic solutions that help you touch the sky, revolutionary command system and the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) can give you the perfect and never felt before driving experience with of course too much comfortable and cozy seats inside.

The interior of the high-profile car has been created with Italian designs ensuring the use of advanced and high-quality materials. The safety solutions have been provided keeping in mind the safety of the rider while driving and an 8.3-inch display to control all the functions of the car through just one touch. The Lamborghini Inertial Platform provides real-time updates regarding the car’s behavior so that if the car requires any kind of servicing, you may take it to the garage immediately. The price of the supermodel has not been revealed by the company yet but it is expected to cost over 3.73 crore (ex-showroom).

