Mahindra has ventured into the premium SUV segment with the launch of its Mahindra Alturas G4 in a market that has generally been dominated by the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Mahindra has the lion share of the market in the mid-range SUV with its Scorpio, KUV and XUV range of cars. This though is not Mahindra’s first attempt at breaching into the higher level market. Mahindra launched the Ssangyong Rexton but it was met with a cold response by the audiences given the lack of knowledge of Indian audiences about the Korean manufacturer which has been a subsidiary of Mahindra since 2010. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is based on the 4th generation Ssangyong Rexton.

The Mahindra Alturas is a 7-seater SUV that will be powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 180PS of Power and 420Nm of Torque. The 7-speed automatic transmission is being sourced from Mercedes-Benz which will be 2-WD or 4-WD based on the variant selected.

Mahindra has really upgraded the features in this with High-Intensity headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, nine airbags, ventilated seats, an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and premium leather upholstery, ventilated disc brakes and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is available in 2 variants based on the drive-trains :

1.> A 4-WD Variant where power is transmitted to all 4 wheels and is more capable of all-terrain driving.

2.> A 2-WD standard variant with rear wheel transmission.

The ex-showroom price ranges between Rs. 26.95-29.95 Lakhs in Delhi. The on-road prices may vary based on the states.

ALTURAS G4 FORTUNER ENDEAVOUR

TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ENGINE 2.2 LITRE DIESEL 2.8 LITRE DIESEL 3.2 LITRE DIESEL MAX. TORQUE 420 Nm 450 Nm 470Nm NO. OF CYLINDERS 4 4 4 STEERING COLUMN TILT & TELESCOPIC TILT & TELESCOPIC TILT ONLY BRAKES VENTILATED DISCS VENTILATED DISCS DISCS FUEL TANK CAPACITY 70 LITRES 80 LITRES 80 LITRES TYRES 18-INCH ALLOYS 18-INCH ALLOYS 18-INCH ALLOYS LENGTH 4850mm 4795mm 4892mm WIDTH 1960mm 1845mm 1860mm HEIGHT 1845mm 1835mm 1837mm PARKING SENSORS FRONT AND REAR REAR FRONT AND REAR EX-SHOWROOM PRICE (DELHI)* 26.95-29.95 LAKHS 27.27-32.97 LAKHS 26.83-32.81 LAKHS

*Prices may vary dealer to dealer.

