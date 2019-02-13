Mahindra XUV300 2019 to launch on February 14: The new Mahindra XUV 300 will be launched from Rs 8 to 12 lakh and will be competing with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza and Ford Eco Sport. Some of the features are- AMT gearbox, alloy wheels, sunroof, 6 speed manual, seven airbags, among others specifications.

Mahindra XUV300 2019 to launch on February 14: The new Mahindra XUV 300 will be launched tomorrow on the occasion of valentines day. The New Mahindra XUV 300 will be the third sub 4 metre SUV from homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer after the TUV 300 and Nuvo Sport. It will be positioned above both the Suv’s and will be launched tomorrow. The new Mahindra XUV 300 will be launched from Rs 8 to 12 lakh and will be competing with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeza and Ford Eco Sport.

In just a week after opening of official booking for the XUV 300 more than 4000 cars have been booked till now and this vehicle will be the newest contender in the compact SUV segment.

Specifications:

1. XUV 300 will be offered in two engine options- 1.2 litre, turbo petrol motor and 1.5 litre, turbo diesel motor as the MArazzo MPV.

2. Four trims W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O) will be on offer with prices ranging from RS8-12 lakhs. It will have some unique features in it arsenal.

3. Seven airbags, dual zone climate control, disc brakes on all wheels, front parking sensors, 6 speed transmission and LED lights all around.

4. 17 inch alloy wheels

5. Sunroof, Tyre pressure monitoring system

6. 6 speed manual

7. AMT gearbox

Price expectations:

Rs 8 lakhs- 12 lakhs

Take a look at Mahindra XUV 300 pictures here:



For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App

Read More