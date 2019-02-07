Mahindra is all set to launch the sub-compact SUV on February 14, this new version of SUV has a displacement of 1493cc, manual transmission and maximum powerups of 116PS and 300 Nm of torque. From XUV300 W4 to XUV300 W8 (O), following are the variants explained for the buyers

Mahindra has raised its game level in the market after introducing the SUV XUV300. The sub-compact SUV will be launched on February 14. Earlier it provided the SUV under four meters in length, but looks like this version of SUV give a tough fight to all the competitors such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, and Tata Nexon. With the displacemnet of 1493cc, manual transmission and maximum powerups of 116PS and 300 Nm of torque, the 2019 Mahindra XUV 300 is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which is good enough for 300 nm of torque.

We bring you with the four variants of Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 W4

Features of XUV300 W4

The W4 trim have body coloured bumpers ORVMs which are electrically adjustable. Door handles. Alloy wheels will be missed out Equipped with 16-inch steel rims Variant has a powered tailgate Inside the tailgate, the instrument cluster gear shift indicator and multi-mode steering.

Audio system:

Four speakers and a 3.5-inch display is exclusive to diesel only.

Some hosts of the features show are standard variants will be dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution)

Mahindra XUV300 W: This variant will have all the features of the W4 alongwith, steering mounted controls. Apart from this, XUV300 W6 will have following features:

Keyless entry Wheel caps Silver accented grille Door cladding Blacked out roof rails A spoiler with a high mount stop lamp.

Mahindra XUV300 W8

This is the second to top variant. It comprised of premium features and creature comforts.

Following are the features:

Passive keyless entry with a push-button start,

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Additional two tweeters. The steering wheel Gear knob will be leather wrapped

Comfort features

Dual-Zone climate control and cruise control will be offered to add comfort. Six-way adjustable driver seat To ease the drive the variant be equipped with auto headlamps A reverse camera with guidelines.

Premium features

Projector headlamps 17-inch alloy wheels Mood lighting Heated mirrors Silver finished front Rear skid plates.

Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) Among every variant, this is the top trim of all the compact SUV. There is not much difference in the features. This varinat is fully equipped with all the features mentioned above. However, this variant has added features including

Front parking sensors Auto dimming IRVM Leather interiors Tyre pressure monitoring system. On the outside, the car is being provided with front parking sensors. The roof rails will have a dual tone color scheme. The Compact SUV will have 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a sunroof. Front dual airbags is a standard feature across all the variants

Safety features

This top trim will have an additional knee and side airbags for added safety.

