Maruti Baleno RS Price: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS will now be available at a cheaper rate as the company has announced a price cut of Rs. 1 Lakh. Reports say that the Baleno RS model has been discontinued and the sale is on for the remaining stock. Check Baleno RS Price, Baleno RS Features, Baleno RS Mileage, Baleno RS Model Review in this article.

Maruti Baleno RS Price: Maruti Suzuki in a latest slashed a massive 1 lakh rupees on its premium go fast hatchback Baleno RS following the government’s decision to reduce Corporate tax. According to the latest reports, the company has discontinued the model and has announced a price cut for the remaining stocks of the go-fast model. Maruti Suzuki, which is the country’s largest carmaker has announced a reduction of prices on 10 different models by Rs. 5,000 each ahead of Navaratri, Durga Puja and Diwali this year on September 25, 2019.

The other models on which offers have been announced are the following – cars like Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

Baleno RS Price: After the announcement of 1 Lakh cut-price, the Baleno RS will now be available for sale in the market at a price of Rs. 7.76 Lakh. Earlier, the price of the car was Rs. 8.76.

Baleno RS Top Speed: According to reports and speculations the Top Speed of the go-fast car Baleno RS is limited to 170 kmph. However, the speed does touches close to 200 kmph, taking a bit of stretch.

Baleno RS Mileage: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS gives a mileage of 21.1 kmpl. The Manual Petrol variant also shows 21.1 kmpl mileage.

Baleno RS Petrol/Diesel/fuel Consumption: The Maruti Baleno RS requires 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. It produces 101 BHP at 5,500 rpm, 150 Nm at 1,700-4,500 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission is connected or paired with the main engine of the car.

