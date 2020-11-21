"This claim is undisputed.": Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors' face off on their official Twitter handles are catching a lot of reactions. Recently Maruti Suzuki gave a witty yet sarcastic reply to Tata Motors' Twitter which had pointed out how much safer its cars are.

Automobiles and cars enthusiast saw an unexpected bantering between two of India’s favourite car brands. Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors’ face off on their official Twitter handles are catching a lot of reactions. Recently Maruti Suzuki gave a witty yet sarcastic reply to Tata Motors’ Twitter which had pointed out how safe its cars are compared to the former. It happened after Maruti’s S-Presso failed to get safety stars in a Global NCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki tweeted that it is India’s favourite automobile brand. Followed by Twitter’s message “This claim is undisputed.” In the past few days, Twitter’s ‘This claim is disputed/undisputed’ memes are surfacing as the latest trend after the social media platform itself had announced warning messages on suspected or unverified tweets.

Several loyal customers came out in support of Suzuki which further motivated the car brand to tweet another message for its fan base “And we’re dedicated to continuing strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favourite family of customers!” read the caption. But many chose to use this opportunity to point out Maruti Suzuki’s safety fallouts. Look at some of the hilarious reactions here:

And we’re dedicated to continue strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favorite family of customers! #MarutiSuzuki #thisclaimisundisputed pic.twitter.com/poyyErGFSk — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) November 20, 2020

Also Read: Honda unveils Next-Gen Civic Sedan Prototype to be introduced In 2021

Met with an accident. Other cars were Honda city and verna. They just got there bumper normal bend. But see my car. pic.twitter.com/p8j3cXvfEv — Ram Mane (@ram_mane) November 21, 2020

Also Read: ‘Next year for sure’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at India debut in 2021

12 years and my swift going strong. Still same pick up and mileage. Any loyalty bonus if I go for a new car?? — Pankaj G (@mrityunjaypg10) November 21, 2020

It's a pure lie. Don't trust on them. They don't care customer even a bit. See my tweet to know their reality. I would rather suggest never think to buy @MSArenaOfficial — Abhishek Srivastava (@thesrivastava) November 20, 2020

Maruti Suzuki has shortlisted five new startups as part of its third cohort of the Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme to promote innovation in the mobility space. They are Clean Slate, Peer Robotics, Vicara, Hyper-Reality and URJA. The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer is now engaged with 14 startups under the MAIL programme in the last 18 months.