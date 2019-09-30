Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launches in India at Rs 3.69 lakh: Maruti Suzuki India has launched its all-new S-Presso in the Indian markets. The mini-SUV is available in the India markets at the starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

After much anticipation and testing, India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has launched its mini SUV S-Presso in the Indian markets. To be sold through the Maruti Suzuki Arena in India, the new car comes with six colour options which are- Solid Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Grey, Superior White, Metallic Silky Silver, Solid Fire Red, and Pearl Starry Blue.

To offer customers with the alternate variety of Alto K10 and Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has offered a new car in the form of S-Presso which is available with the introductory price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With the advanced features and latest look from both inside and outside, the new car may be proven as the best-selling car for Maruti Suzuki in the mid-range budget.

S-Presso is compliant with the BS6 powerful engine with auto gear shift and dual airbag features. Maruti has especially taken care of the safety in its newly launched vehicle offering the 10 best safety features such as Rear Assist Parking Sensor, ABS with EBD, Heartect Platform, etc.

The interior of the car is designed for cosy and comfy seating for 5 people with the dark grey colour shades and the exterior gives you the feel to step inside and gear up for the beautiful driving experience that makes you feel alive.

The manufacturing of the car has been done keeping in mind that it can easily compete with the same range of automobile offerings by the rivals like Hyundai, TATA, Mahindra and more. With launching the best-selling mid-range cars like Hyundai EON, Hyundai has become the second-largest car manufacturer in India. In the recent past, Maruti Suzuki dropped its production after suffering a heavy loss and one reason for that is considered as the company had not been offering the customers with the alternatives in the same price range.

