Maruti Suzuki manufacturing plants to shut for 2-day: Biggest carmaker in India Maruti Suzuki has announced 2-day shut down for its Gurugram and Manesar plants so as to observe no-production days on September 7 and September 9, 2019.

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki announced no-production days at its Gurugram and Manesar manufacturing plants on September 7 and September 9, 2019. The company has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing work of Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days i.e. on September 7 and September 9, 2019. These two days will be observed as no production days, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement to stock exchanges.

The biggest carmaker in India reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, which makes it the seventh straight month of reduced output by Maruti Suzuki India. The company manufactured a total of 1,11,370 units in August this year as compared to 1,68,725 units in the same month of the previous year, said Maruti Suzuki India in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday. Talking about the passenger vehicles’ production, the company said that the last month (August) production stood at 1,10,214 units as compared to 1,66,161 units in the same month of the previous year.

On Sunday, the company reported almost one-third drop down in sales at 1,06,413 units in August as against 1,58,189 units sold in August 2018. Domestic sales of the company dropped by 34.3 percent at 97,061 units in August as compared to 1,47,700 units in August 2018. Mini cars sales including Alto and WagonR stood at 10,123 units as against 35,895 units sold in August 2018, fall of 71.8 per cent.

Compact segment sales, comprising of models such as Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, and Dzire, dip 23.9 per cent at 54,274 units as compared to 71,364 units in August 2018.

Though utility vehicles sales, comprising of S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, increased 3.1 per cent at 18,522 units as against 17,971 units in August previous year, Maruti Suzuki India said. For exports in August, the company said that exports were also reduced by 10.8 per cent at 9,352 units as compared to 10,489 units in the same month in 2018.

