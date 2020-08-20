Maruti Suzuki India announced its partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub and incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB).

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) to help startups working in technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.The collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company to help early-stage startups become large scale businesses, said the country largest passenger car manufacturer.

This will be a three-month (pre-incubation) and six-month (incubation) engagement. Maruti Suzuki launched a mobility and automobile innovation lab in January last year to co-create innovative business solutions in the mobility space.“The mobility startup incubation programme addresses the needs of early-stage startups which have the potential of becoming large-scale businesses,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki.

“The tie-up with IIMB is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs,” he said in a statement.The programme will select professionals who have technology in digital, data and AI/ML in the fields of autonomous mobility, shared mobility, mobility solution for rural, connected cars, vehicle diagnostic, vehicle safety, advanced driver-assist system, supply chain management, blockchain, data security, warehousing, finance, advertisement and loyalty programme.

Early-stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with Maruti Suzuki to fast-track the growth of their venture. They will get support for need assessment, access to a domain expert, investor connect, mentoring, guidance to regulations and demo day to catalyse its growth.

