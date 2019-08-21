Automotive companies seem to be launching some great models of premium cars in India this month. After Hyundai launched its Grand i10 Nios yesterday, Maruti Suzuki has also launched its 6-seater premium MPV XL6 in the Indian market today. Check now which one is best for you.

India is a huge hub for the automotive industry and automotive companies always make sure to offer Indian customers with the highly-classified series of the mid-range budget cars and SUVs. But on the other hand, it is also not hidden from anyone that the Indian automotive industry has been suffering from a slowdown lately.

Economic conditions and new regulations have filtered out so many people opting for newly launched cars. However, this hasn’t stopped car manufacturers from manufacturing new models of cars and bring them to the market, with multiple car manufacturers debuting in the Indian automotive market this year.

Therefore, we have two recent high profile launches of this week itself under the range of Rs 10 lakh. Let’s take a look at them:

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched its BS6 engine compliant car in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on August 20. The new Hyundai i10 model comes with specularly spacious interior and exterior that will catch your eyes no matter what.

Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched its exclusive 6-seater premium MPV powered by BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with a Smart Hybrid technology available at all the NEXA showrooms across the country. It will be available in two variants i.e. XL6 ZETA Petrol and XL6 ALPHA Petrol.

As both the new cars are compliant with BS6 engine, customers can consider both of them while making their choice. All the latest technologies have been used in the manufacturing of both the new cars. Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a 6-seater premium MPV, whereas, Hyundai Grand i1o Nios is a 4-seater car.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 gives you NEXA safety shield and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gives you the feature of emergency stop light which is really an advantage. Both the premium cars have been priced under the range of Rs 10 lakh. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts with the price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts with the price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

