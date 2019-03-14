Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe India launch: Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG's latest model in India on Thursday. Mercedes-AMG C43 coupe comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which produces 383bhp power and 520Nm of torque. Below are the details about car price, interior, exterior, engine and all you need to know.

The German automobile company Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG’s latest model in India on Thursday. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe which was globally introduced last year will be launched in India today, and the car is going to be a facelifted CBU version. It’s a C-Class luxury car with a fixed roof, two doors, and a sloping rear. The Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG is a nine-speed automatic transmission car which will power all four wheels. The company has powered C43 with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. The reports say it this powerful engine produces around 383bhp power and 520Nm of torque.

Expected price for Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG in India:

The company has not revealed the price for Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG yet but it is expected that it will cost around Rs 75-80 lakh (Ex-showroom price). The luxury car comes with great looks and a powerful engine. The experts are comparing the car with Audi S5 Coupe and BMW M2 which cost almost the same and come with the same features.

Experts view about the exterior of Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG:

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe comes with an uplifted face and has a new AMG radiator grill. At the rear, 2-round twin tailpipes with high-gloss give a sporty to look. The car rides on 19-inch multi-spoke AMG alloy wheels and AMG styling package.

Experts view about Interior of Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG:

The car is really impressive from inside as Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe 2019 comes with artico man-made leather or dynamic microfiber in black stitching on the seats, door panels and the dashboard. Steering wheel in Nappa leather with touch control buttons and heads up display. To guide the rider a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster with three display styles— Classic, Sport and Supersport— are fitted inside.

For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App

Read More