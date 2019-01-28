The interior of Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2019 has been made more elegant as well. The dual-tone black and blue colour scheme inside the car immediately catches the attention while the cutting edge SmartPlay Studio — co-developed by Harman — adds to the class.

It seems like Maruti Suzuki has launched a fresh charm offensive on the Indian car market and the car manufacturing giant is leaving no stone unturned to woo the potential consumers. Just a couple of days after announcing an all-new bigger and better Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki on Monday rolled out a new version of Baleno. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been launched at a base price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the top model of the hatchback will be available at around Rs 8.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Maruti’s Baleno has got a dashing facelift with a more bold front from before. The front bumper, grill design and LED projector headlights with DRLs have all been revamped. The all-new Baleno has also been ornated with sharp dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

There has been no significant change to the engines. The new Baleno will continue to be sold in the same versions – 83 Bhp, 1.2-litre petrol and a 75 Bhp, 1.3-litre diesel.

Here is the price list (ex-showroom, Delhi) of various Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2019 variants:

Baleno Sigma (petrol) — Rs 5.45 lakh Baleno Delta (petrol) — Rs 6.16 lakh Baleno Zeta (petrol) — Rs 6.84 lakh Baleno Alpha (petrol) — Rs 7.45 lakh Baleno Delta A/T (petrol) — Rs 7.48 lakh Baleno Zeta A/T ((petrol) — Rs 8.16 lakh Baleno Alpha A/T (petrol) — Rs 8.77 lakh Baleno Sigma (diesel) — Rs 6.60 lakh Baleno Delta (diesel) — Rs 7.31 lakh Baleno Zeta (diesel) — Rs 7.99 lakh Baleno Alpha (diesel) — Rs 8.60 lakh

