Leading Indian car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched its highly-anticipated all new Wagon R at a price starting from Rs 4.19 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi. The next-gen Wagon R is slightly longer and wider than the current version of the car and it is built on Suzuki’s 5th-generation Heartect platform. The company had began accepting pre-bookings for its new car a couple of months ago. The top model of the new Wagon R is priced at Rs 5.69 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been launched in 7 variants – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. Four of the variants will boast of AGS automatic gearbox. Also, the car will be available in 6 colour options. Here’s the variant wise price breakup of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (all price ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXi 1.0L Manual — Rs 4.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.0L Manual — Rs 4.69 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.0L — Rs 5.16 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.2L Manual — Rs 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi 1.2L Manual — Rs 5.22 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.2L — Rs 5.36 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi AGS 1.2L — Rs 5.69 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the next gen Wagon R in a fantastic, modern design. The front of the car has a matte black grill along with a lower bumper. It also boasts of dashing, tall headlights and floating roof design akin to Swift and Ertiga.

The car will have the same 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-series petrol engine with 67 Bhp of power and 90 Nm torque. The higher version will have 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine which will produce 82 Bhp from 113 Nm of torque.

