In a bigger revelation, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk hinted on Friday that the US electric carmaker might make a debut into India in 2021.

In a bigger revelation, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk hinted on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a debut into India in 2021. Headquartered at California, Tesla, Inc. is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company founded by business magnate, Elon Musk. It is a much-awaited electric cars which could make an entry in the country when India’s auto sector is badly dwindling down with a sharp decline in sales and demand.

In reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”, to which Musk replied, “Next year for sure,” and further the tech giant added, “Thanks for waiting.” Earlier back in March 2019, the founder of SpaceX had commented about his coming to India when someone queried “What about India sir?” “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” said Elon Musk.

The leader in EVs all over the world had even earlier hinted regarding a move to Indian automobiles industry when sources close to the California-based company said they are in talks with the Karnataka government in order to develop a Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Honda’s new cruiser bike H’ness CB 350 launched in India

Musk had said some restrictive policies had prevented its entry in the sub-continent but since Tesla EV began its production in late 2019 from its first factory outside of the US in China’s Shanghai, the company CEO Elon Musk is actively looking at dominating other Asian markets. It might really give a tough fight to Indian manufacturing local players considering how bad the auto market is currently.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches car subscription plan in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru